Ribault High School assistant principal arrested for cyberstalking

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Duval County Public Schools employee accused of cyberstalking was arrested Friday, the school district announced in a statement.

DCPS says the employee was currently serving as an assistant principal at Ribault High School.

According to the arrest report, Kenyannya Wilcox, 42, is charged with aggravated cyberstalking with a credible threat to life or injury and criminal use of public records or record information.

Authorities say the charges stem from an incident that happened between September 19 - 20.

Wilcox allegedly confronted "a couple" while they were watching a football game at TIAA Bank Field Stadium. Police say she attempted to cause "discord" between the two while they were enjoying the game with friends.

Details of the incident are limited at this time but the arrest report notes Wilcox's alleged actions may be stemming from a past "relationship" she had with one of the victims.

Following Wilcox's arrest, she has been assigned to non-school duties, according to DCPS.

She is being held on a $22,000 bond and is set to make her first court appearance on Saturday.

Our Duval County School Police today arrested an individual currently serving as an assistant principal at Ribault High School.

While we commend the work of our police department, it is disappointing when allegations of this nature arise and lead to arrest. Duval County Public Schools has high expectations for employee conduct, and we will take appropriate action pending the outcome of the case. We are monitoring the judicial process and will conduct a concurrent professional standards review as well. The individual is now assigned to non-school duties.