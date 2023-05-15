Two charged in relation to fraudulent assistance applications with COJ

In 2022, the Office of Inspector General initiated an investigation into fraudulent Mortgage, Rental, and Utility Assistance program applications.

In 2022, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation into fraudulent Mortgage, Rental, and Utility Assistance (MRU) program applications.

The MRU program is a Cares Act Grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury administered by the City of Jacksonville. Investigators say rhey discovered several individuals supplied fraudulent information when applying for the grant funds.

As a result, the cases were presented to the State Attorney’s Office, and in 2023, the first arrests were made.

Jamie Harris was arrested for public assistance fraud on April 22

lvan Kocak was arrested for public assistance fraud on May 4.

The OIG and the State Attorney’s Office are working closely to prepare additional MRU fraud cases for prosecution.