Jacksonville police looking for two people of interest, accused of burglary and fraud

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have issued a warrant on two people of interest, accused of making purchases with a credit card stolen in a burglary.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the two people pictured, accused of burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have issued a search warrant on two people of interest, accusing them of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

JSO is currently investigating a burglary that took place in the 4000 block of St. Augustine Road. Following the burglary, police say a credit card that was taken in the burglary, was used to make purchases at a nearby store.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the people of interest, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible award up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

