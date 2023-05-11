Jacksonville police looking for two people of interest, accused of burglary and fraud

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have issued a warrant on two people of interest, accused of making purchases with a credit card stolen in a burglary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have issued a search warrant on two people of interest, accusing them of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

JSO is currently investigating a burglary that took place in the 4000 block of St. Augustine Road. Following the burglary, police say a credit card that was taken in the burglary, was used to make purchases at a nearby store.