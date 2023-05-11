Jacksonville police looking for two people of interest, accused of burglary and fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have issued a search warrant on two people of interest, accusing them of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.
JSO is currently investigating a burglary that took place in the 4000 block of St. Augustine Road. Following the burglary, police say a credit card that was taken in the burglary, was used to make purchases at a nearby store.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the people of interest, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible award up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.