Two arrested for drug charges following traffic stop in Baker County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two 22-year-olds were arrested in Baker County after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

A car was pulled over on Monday afternoon after a deputy noticed that the license plate attached to the vehicle was not assigned. After the deputy spoke to the driver, Dalton Lauramore, a K9 alerted law enforcement to drugs in the car. After searching the car, law enforcement seized 145 grams of marijuana, 23 grams of methamphetamine, multiple ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Lauramore and his passenger Ashley Carter were both arrested. The pair is facing charges for trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 Grams, possession of drug paraphernalia & attaching a license plate not assigned.

Lauramore was previously arrested for drug charges in Baker County in April and was out on bond at the time of his arrest.