'My bruises weren't dark enough:' Jacksonville airman's viral TikTok says military downplayed her reported rape

In the video, which has more than 400,000 views, she says prosecutors and the military are failing to hold her rapist accountable.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viral video by an air national guardsman based in Jacksonville is causing ripples all the way to Washington D.C.

In the TikTok video, Staff Sergeant Kacie Suchanek begins, "today marks eight months since I've been raped."

Since it was posted Sunday night, it has already been viewed more than 400,000 times.

"It was a scary thing to post, it was a scary thing to subject myself to," she said. "But it was something that had to be done."

Suchanek made the video because despite the December arrest of a fellow Air National Guardsman on two charges of sexual battery, the State Attorney’s office has yet to formally charge him. Suchanek said instead of felony rape charges, prosecutors are instead suggesting bringing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery.

"The State Attorney's Office said that it was just going to look like two consenting adults that took it 'too far'. And taking it 'too far' is still rape."



The encounter occurred after Suchanek met the fellow airman through social media. Originally from Wisconsin, she'd only been living in Jacksonville three weeks and was eager to make connections.

"We had actually met over Instagram, on a Sunday. And then Monday was when the rape occurred. So I had only known him for maybe 12 hours. And I didn't truly know who he was. That was my first encounter with him, was the rape."

First Coast News isn't naming the airman, since he has not been formally charged. But according to police, a rape exam conducted that night found injuries “consistent with” her claim of being raped and beaten.

“The victim sustained injuries consistent with this incident as evidence by the medical examination," the report says.

Suchanek says prosecutors told her the physical evidence wasn't sufficient to prove rape, because the incident began as a consensual encounter. "The State Attorney's Office told me that the pictures of my bruises wasn't enough evidence because my bruises weren't dark enough."

The report says detectives also conducted a controlled call in which the suspect repeatedly apologized and admitted to causing her trauma.

"He started bawling on the phone apologizing, saying I'm sorry for the trauma that I've caused," Suchanek said. "But because he didn't say the words, 'I'm sorry for raping you,' the State Attorney's Office didn't think it was good enough."

The State Attorney's Office could not comment on the specifics of the case, but said prosecutors continue to be willing to meet with Suchanek about her case.

She acknowledged they have called her several times since the video began circulating to "congressmen, congresswomen, senators," she says. "The Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force called me yesterday."

Suchanek also has complaints about how the military handled her case. After coming into contact with her alleged assailant on base a handful of times, officials changed her assignment.

"What really made me upset is that I'm the one being removed. Why is he not being removed? That was extremely frustrating for me. Just seeing your rapist, walking around laughing or joking with other people. You relive the trauma each time, and it runs through your head. And it's a terrible feeling."

In a statement, the Florida National Guard said it "is aware of the reported sexual assault of one of our members. We stand firmly alongside all victims of sexual assault and are committed to responsive care and justice. The 125th Fighter Wing has provided continuous assistance, using all available resources, since being informed of the assault in October 2021. We continue to work with the victim on all aspects of this case including finding a compatible transfer. In order to protect the victim, the suspect was moved to a geographically separated unit and given a 'no contact order' with the victim. We continue to monitor the progress of the suspect's civilian case. The Florida National Guard will never cease our pursuit to eradicate sexual assault."

Suchanek told First Coast News she's hopeful the pressure she's brining forces both the military and prosecutors to think twice before dismissing sexual assault claims. But in the video, dressed in military fatigues, she minces no words.