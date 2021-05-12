Suspected Times Square shooter to remain in Bradford County jail without bond

There was no decision on whether Farrakhan Muhammad will be extradited to New York.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of shooting two women and a toddler in New York City's Times Square on Saturday went before a judge for the first time Thursday morning in Bradford County, along with his girlfriend, who is charged with accessory.

Judge J.T. Davis found probable cause and ruled Farrakhan Muhammad will be held without bond at the Bradford County Jail.

There was no decision on whether he will be extradited to New York. The judge appointed Muhammad a lawyer to discuss it and he will be back in court at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.

Muhammad was wanted in New York on an attempted murder charge related to the shooting.

Kristen Vergara, Muhammad's girlfriend, is being charged with accessory after the fact. The judge said he believes she is a flight risk and set her bond at $500,000. If she posts bail she must have a GPS monitor.

Vergara will also be assigned a court-appointed lawyer.

Vergara said her mother lives in Jacksonville. Vergara and Muhammad were arrested in Starke Wednesday, reportedly after running out of gas due to gas station closures in Florida.