Suspected Times Square shooter captured near Jacksonville after running out of gas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man reportedly responsible for the shooting of two women and a toddler in New York City's Times Square on Saturday has been apprehended near Jacksonville.

Spectrum News NY1 reports that Farrakhan Muhammad was said to have been in his car when it ran out of fuel close in Starke due to gas station closures in Florida.

The Bradford County Sheriffs Office says The US Marshals out of Jacksonville made the arrest at the McDonalds in Starke located at 802 South Walnut Street.

A senior law enforcement official tells NBC that NYPD detectives tracked Muhammad down by checking cameras that showed the suspect leaving Times Square to go to a hotel. There he changed clothes and was seen leaving with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

They were believed to be heading South, and there was a confirmed sighting in North Carolina yesterday.

Right now, his girlfriend is being questioned to see if she knew he was wanted and whether she was knowingly helping to harbor a fugitive.

A 4-year-old Brooklyn girl was one of three people hit by stray bullets when Muhammad reportedly opened fire during a dispute in Times Square around 5 p.m. Saturday.