Teen arrested for making threats, causing lockdown at Landmark Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following threats at Landmark Middle School Monday that caused the building to go on lockdown, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the teenager, who First Coast News is not naming due to his age, was charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

An arrest report indicates that the child sent messages on Instagram that said things such as, "Lucky I didn't come today, I'll be there tomorrow with my biggest gun," and "don't come to school tomorrow, you pretty, I can't shoot you."

The school was alerted of the alarming messages by another student. Landmark Middle School was then placed on a code yellow lockdown while students were searched.

The student was arrested on Tuesday as he was walking off the bus, a JSO report says.

In response to today’s arrest and the continuing investigation, Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton said: