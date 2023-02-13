Expect increased security, searches at schools in Duval County Tuesday

The district says it's a precautionary measure on the fifth anniversary of the shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Duval County Schools will be conducting full screenings of students and their belongings as they enter middle and high school campuses Tuesday.

The district says it's a precautionary measure on the fifth anniversary of the shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

DCPS says it has not received any specific threats.

Full screenings of students and their belongings will take place at high schools. At middle schools, DCPS says it will expand the use of random searches.

Below is a notice sent out to parents and guardians Monday from DCPS:

Dear Middle and High School families,

Tomorrow is the fifth anniversary of the tragic shooting that took place in South Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Whenever such an anniversary occurs, threats and rumors of threats tend to increase.

While we have not received any specific threats, we will always take steps to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Therefore, as a precaution, we will be conducting full screenings of students and their belongings as they enter our high school campuses. At middle schools, we will expand our use of random searches. Tomorrow, please go through your child’s backpack or purse and ensure that no prohibited items are present, especially any weapons or toy weapons.

Thank you for your cooperation as we take steps to protect the safety of students and staff.

