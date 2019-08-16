An 18-year-old Fernandina Beach man was arrested Thursday after a classmate received text messages saying “watch yourself” and threatening to kill her, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yulee High School student became the second teen arrested this week accused of making threats. A separate incident Wednesday in Putnam County landed a 19-year-old Interlachen man back in jail a second time following a possible school threat.

The Nassau County case saw Triston James Cook of Sea Hawk Place arrested just after 3 p.m. Thursday on a charge of written threats to kill.

Investigators said a female student contacted the Sheriff’s Office about text message she had received after posting some photos on Snapchat, the arrest report said. Full of vulgar language, the messages said she had better remember that “I got a .12 gauge slug with your brains name written all over it” if she makes up anything “stupid” like she did that day.

The text message listed the sender’s phone number, and deputies used that to track down the suspect, the report said.

