A 19-year-old Putnam County man was arrested again Wednesday after yet again threatening to shoot up Interlachen High School, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Baylee Crowe approached several students at an Interlachen High School bus stop and reportedly made comments that he had plans to "shoot up the school."

School staff was notified of the incident the next morning and Crowe was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is being held without bond and a risk protection order is being obtained to prevent Crowe from legally possessing a firearm, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Crowe was previously arrested for threatening to commit a violent act at Interlachen High School on May 9. During that time. he was a senior at the school, and he made the threats via social media.

RELATED: Putnam County high school student poses with guns, arrested for threatening to shoot up school

Following his arrest in May, Crowe was released from jail on June 14 and placed on an ankle monitor that would alert law enforcement if he traveled within 1,000 feet of Interlachen High School. He was also told that he is not to approach any students from the school.

Sheriff H. D. "Gator" DeLoach released the following statement in regards to Crowe's recent arrest:

We will continue to take seriously any threat made against our school campuses and students. It is sad this young man has chosen to continue in a manner that is threatening to the safety of our schools, but we will continue to ensure our children are safe and any threat against a school will be met with the severest consequences possible.”

Deputies are still investigating the incident and additional charges may be filed.