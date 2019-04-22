JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in the attempted murder of a Jacksonville Beach police officer has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Jovan Sisljagic, 27, reportedly shot Jacksonville Beach Police officer William E. Eierman, 50, outside a Waffle House on Beach Boulevard after exchanging gunfire with a K9 officer.

(MORE: Suspect in Jacksonville Beach police shooting charged with attempted murder)

According to court records, Sisljagic has been declared incompetent to stand trial, and his competency will be reassessed later in the fall.