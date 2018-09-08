JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The suspect involved in Wednesday night's officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville Beach was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The suspect, identified as Jovan Sisljagic, reportedly shot Jacksonville Beach Police officer William E. Eierman, 50, outside a Waffle House on Beach Boulevard after exchanging gunfire with a K9 officer around 9:48 p.m. on Shetter Avenue.

Eierman, a 16-year veteran, and Sisljagic were both transported to Memorial Hospital. Sisljagic was released Thursday and arrested.

Eierman was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the pelvic region. Police say he is in "good spirits" and in stable condition. They expect him to be released from the hospital in a few days.

Police said Sisljagic has no previous criminal history. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.

