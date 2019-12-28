JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man suspected to be involved in a violent attempted sexual battery in Jacksonville Beach turned himself in to police Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police said Darius Dornes, 25, turned himself in at the Duval County Jail just before 10:30 p.m. after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said surveillance video shows Dornes along with three other men outside of a Jacksonville Beach bar before the battery took place Dec, 14.

The victim of the incident said she was attacked after stepping outside a bar to look for a friend. She said someone punched her in the face at least five times, breaking her nose, giving her a black eye and cutting her face with his fist. Her pants were pulled down during the assault.

Police identified the individuals on surveillance said Dornes was the attacker.

He remains in custody at the Duval County Jail on a $500,003 bond. He is charged with attempted sexual battery, according to jail records.

His first court appearance is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

