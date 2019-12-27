Police have issued an arrest warrant for the man involved in an attempted sexual battery in Jacksonville Beach, according to a release by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police said Darius Antonio Dornes, 25, faces the charge of attempted sexual battery after a violent attack took place Dec. 14.

Surveillance video was released on Dec. 20, showing Dornes along with three other men outside of a Jacksonville Beach bar before the battery took place, the release said.

After police identified the individuals, interviews were conducted and evidence was collected which allowed for police to identify Dornes as the attacker, according to the release.

The victim of the incident said she was attacked after stepping outside a bar to look for a friend. She said someone punched her in the face at least five times, breaking her nose, giving her a black eye and cutting her face with his fist. Her pants were pulled down during the assault.

Detectives working in connection with the State Attorneys Office were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Dornes arrest, the release said.

