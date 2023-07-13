Surveillance video shows events that led up to tragic Ponte Vedra stabbing

Spencer Pearson, the 18, is accused of stabbing Madison Schemitz over a dozen times on June 3 in the Mr. Chubby's parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained surveillance video of the brutal stabbing in Ponte Vedra last month that left a 17-year-old girl paralyzed and several others injured.

Spencer Pearson, 18, is accused of stabbing Madison Schemitz over a dozen times on June 3 in the Mr. Chubby's parking lot.

In the video below, you can see Schemitz walking up to a car with her mother after exiting the restaurant. Seconds later, Pearson runs up to her, and she appears to try to get away by running toward the front of the car.

Her mother tries to intervene, and you can also see two men run from the other side of the parking lot. One of those men is Kennedy Armstrong, who was also injured in the attack.

Schemitz is still recovering and is currently paralyzed from the chest down.

She spoke last week and says she's working to create a "One Love" chapter at her high school to empower young people on the differences between healthy and toxic relationships.