Ponte Vedra stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Spencer Pearson, the 18-year-old suspect who's accused of stabbing three people in a parking lot of a Mr. Chubby's in Ponte Vedra, made his first court appearance at 8:39 a.m. on Saturday.

Pearson's appearance in court comes a day after he was booked in St. Johns County jail after being hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries suffered in the stabbing incident.

No changes have been made to his previous no bond status for two counts of attempted murder but, he has a $100,000 bond for aggravated battery.

The judge issued three no contact orders on Pearson for all three victims - Madison Schemitz, her mother, Jacki Rogé, and a good Samaritan who intervened and was injured in the stabbing, Kennedy Armstrong. Pearson cannot go within 1,500 feet of the mom and daughter's place of employment or residence. The same applies in regard to Armstrong, where he cannot go within 500 feet. In addition, he cannot have any firearms in his possession.

The State Attorney's Office asked for and was granted a no trespassing order on Pearson for Mr. Chubby's Wings, the restaurant where the stabbing happened.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Pearson is being held in special housing because of his risk of self-harm. He has access to mental health professionals who will meet with him.

"He's probably under some type of 24-hour watch, it's probably done to the fact that he tried to kill himself," First Coast News Crime and Safety Expert Mark Baughman said.

Baughman says Pearson will likely undergo a physiological evaluation.