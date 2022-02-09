State prison escapee captured in Flagler County after 62 days on the run

Flagler deputies took her into custody shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a Black Hawk Place residence and took her to jail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who managed to escape from a Florida state correctional facility back in December is no longer on the run, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were able to apprehend Brittni Pozza, 27, after learning of her whereabouts during an unrelated investigation. They say she escaped from a state correctional facility on Dec. 8, 2021.

Flagler deputies took her into custody shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a Black Hawk Place residence and took her to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Pozza had been on the run for 62 days.

On May 10, 2021, a Flagler County judge sentenced her to 18 months in state prison on charges that included selling drugs within a 1,000 feet of a school.

However, officials say the Palm Coast native later escaped from Bradenton Bridge Female Community Release Center in Bradenton, Florida.

“Fugitives who try to hide in Flagler County will be found, arrested and brought to justice,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Over the past 30 months, before being sentenced to state prison, Pozza had been arrested on 18 different charges in Flagler County.