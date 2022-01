The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a single-engine plane went down along I-95. The occupants suffered only minor injuries.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The occupants of a small plane that crashed along I-95 north in Flagler County are being treated for only minor injuries, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at mile marker 279 near Flagler Beach, and the plane landed upside down. There were two people on board.

The sheriff's office says traffic is being re-routed onto Old Dixie Highway, but traffic will be reopened soon.