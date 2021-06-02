x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

St. Augustine man arrested for sexual battery in Suwannee County

Hunter Buck was captured Friday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: St. Augustine Police Department

Related Articles

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. —