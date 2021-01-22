Police: Man tries to sexually assault woman while she was asleep, arrested

On Sept. 9, 2020, Ronald Charles Green III reportedly entered the victim's home and forced himself onto her while she was sleeping.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department arrested a man who reportedly attempted to sexually assault a woman while she was asleep in her home in September.

On Friday, police said Ronald Charles Green III is facing multiple charges: burglary with assault or battery, attempted sexual battery and battery.

On Sept. 9, Green reportedly entered the victim's home and forced himself onto her while she was sleeping. Green then tried to sexually assault her, but she fought back and screamed for help, police said.

Green fled the residence after, police said.

The police department investigated for several months and submitted evidence to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Eventually, Green was arrested and charged in the case.

The police department did not say if Green knew the victim, nor did they release details about his arrest at the time this article was published.