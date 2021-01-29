NAS Jacksonville employee arrested on 10 counts of child pornography

Investigators said a hard drive that was collected contained 97 still images and 42 videos of child sexual abuse.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A Naval Air Station Jacksonville employee was arrested Thursday after authorities said they found him in possession of several files of child pornography.

Kelly Squire, 38, is facing 10 counts of possession/ control sexual performance by a child, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Back in August 2020, investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were contacted by an undercover FBI agent who was portraying themselves as a 14-year-old girl.

The agent said they received messages from Squire claiming that he wanted to coach and mentor the portrayed 14-year-old girl, according to the arrest report. Investigators said he expressed his interest in seeing nude photos of the 14-year-old and showed his desire to talk about other sexual topics.

During the investigation, FBI agents served a subpoena for username "JustWantFun" as well as the listed IP address. Investigators found that the subscriber data linked backed to Squire and had his home address listed.

Communication between Squire and the portrayed 14-year-old girl continued until August 21, 2020, the arrest report says.

Investigators said Squire sent a video showing his shower and images of his feet, shins, and thighs. The video was allegedly in response to Squire stating he was taking a shower while talking to the girl.

Squire was interviewed by agents on August 21, where he granted them permission to search his phone and home. Multiple electronic devices were seized during the search.

On Nov. 6, 2020, investigators executed a search of computer equipment and data collected from Squire's home in Orange Park.

During the search, officers found files of "child sexual abuse material" on the electronic devices that belonged to Squire, according to the arrest report. A hard drive that was collected contained 97 still images and 42 videos of child sexual abuse, officers said.

Investigators believe Squire had been in possession of these files from Jan. 1, 2020 to August 21, 2020.

Squire was booked into the Clay County Jail on felony charges, the arrest report says.

According to Florida State Statute 775.0847 (2), if a person possesses 10 or more images of child pornography and one of them is of a child younger than the age of five or involving sexual abuse, bestiality or battery, the charges are enhanced to a second-degree felony.