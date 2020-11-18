SJSO: 28-year-old man shot, killed by law enforcement in St. Augustine

The officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in the officer-involved shooting in St. Augustine Tuesday night.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Dustin James Acosta, 28, of St. Augustine was shot by officers while they were trying to deescalate a disturbance.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers with the St. Augustine Police Department were called for a disturbance involving an intoxicated person.

The caller told police there was a man trying to leave a home in the area of Masters Drive and other people were trying to stop the person from leaving.

Both SJSO and the SAPD responded to the scene.

The officer and deputy announced their presence and entered the residence where they found Acosta "holding a handgun and acting in a despondent manner," authorities said.

Law enforcement immediately tried to deescalate the incident with Acosta by attempting to have him put the firearm down.

SJSO said Acosta then pointed the handgun in the direction of the officers, causing both the officer and deputy to discharge their weapons and open fire. Acosta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer and deputy involved in the incident have been identified as Sgt. Kevin Carroll (SAPD) and Deputy Kristapher James (SJSO).

Officer Dee Brown with St. Augustine Police Department said Carroll was not wearing a body camera and that there is no video footage available.

The cause of death has been deemed a homicide and ruled death by gunshot by the 23rd District Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is the first officer-involved shooting incident for each of the law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff's office.