Police trying to identify victim in fatal overnight shooting in San Souci area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following an overnight shooting in the Sans Souci area of Jacksonville, according to police.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 3700 block of University Blvd South in reference to a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, JSO officers and personnel from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department found a person lying on the ground in the middle of the apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene, says JSO.

At this time, JSO says Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and partners with the State Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation.

Police say at this early stage of the investigation, officers are working to quickly to identify the dead person and are canvassing the apartment complex to determine if there are any potential witnesses that may have information.

JSO strongly encourages anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845 -TIPS.