According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the area of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Authorities in Columbia County are responding to a shooting in Lake City.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the area of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact CCSO Dispatch at (386)719-2005.