Sentencing hearing set for Katrina Brown, Reginald Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The sentencing hearing for former Jacksonville City Council Members, Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown (no relation) was set for October, according to court documents.

The hearing is scheduled to either Oct. 13 or Oct. 27, court documents indicate.

"The parties are directed to hold three days for the sentencing," the document reads. "The final date will be set by further notice."

Back in February, a federal judge delayed their initial sentencing hearing so Reginald Brown's newly hired attorney Alan Ceballows could get ready.

Reginald Brown, who had been ruled indigent and represented by a court-appointed attorney, was convicted in October of 33 crimes dominated by wire and mail fraud. Katrina Brown was convicted of 37 crimes.

The Browns, who are not related, could both face significant prison sentences for convictions tied to payments to Reggie Brown’s companies from a federally backed small-business loan Katrina Brown’s family had taken out to build a never-completed barbecue sauce factory.