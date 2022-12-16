Five sentenced to prison in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at convenience store in Jacksonville

Jonathan Hall was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Kearria Addison. The other four involved will spend at least a decade each.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, a Duval County judge decided the fate of five people convicted of the killing of a 5-year-old girl and injuring her sister in the crossfire during an argument over $180 in 2020.

Judge Salem sentenced Jonathan Hall to life in prison plus 40 years for the murder of 5-year-old Kearria Addison and attempted murder of the other children in the car. The other four involved in the altercation will spend at least a decade each in prison.

"I beat myself up, I always tell them granddaddy will protect you and I beat myself up because I stopped at that store to get them something to eat and get some snacks, that's it," Addison's grandfather Samuel Byrd said.

In court Friday, family members of Kearria Addison told the judge how much their lives have changed since Addison was killed and her sister Paris was injured. Addison was in her grandfather's car with three of her siblings at a convenience store on the Northside when she was struck by one of the bullets during an altercation outside the store.

"The things that happened that day it was not the intention to hurt anyone," Hall said, "The truth the matter was we didn't know anyone was hurt. we didn't think anyone was hurt."

Adrain Covington will serve 53 years for second-degree and attempted murder, Tom Everett will spend 47 years for that, plus possession of a firearm as a felon. Hall's sister, Christa Hall, will spend a total of 33 years for both second degree and attempted murders.

Tierra Beaufort received the lesser sentence of 10 years for second-degree and attempted murder.

The defendants had an opportunity to speak.

"K. Addison deserves to live and a trip to the store doesn't deserve to be her last. I pray that you cherish her memories," Defendant Christa Hall said to the judge.

Each showed their remorse, saying the altercation was not supposed to end how it did.

"I can't even begin to explain how horrible I feel about it," Tierra Beaufort said.

Judge Salem also acknowledged the senseless actions of the defendants, but Addison's family says nothing will bring her back.