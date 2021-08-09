Woman pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old girl

Tierra Beaufort pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder on Monday.

A 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty to all four counts against her for her involvement in the death of a 5-year-old child.

Tierra Beaufort pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder on Monday.

Beaufort was arrested in April 2020 after a 5-year-old Kearria Addison was shot and killed during a shootout. Police said during their investigation that the shooting happened after an argument over $180.

Addison was caught in the crossfire, JSO said during their investigation. Her 4-year-old sister was also injured in the shooting.

In all, police arrested four suspects including Beaufort, Adrain Cornelius Covington, Tom Everett Jr. and Johnathan Hall. All four suspects faced the same four charges, including the second-degree murder charge.

Beaufort's sentencing is set for Oct. 4.

Everett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in March 2021. His sentencing is set for Sept. 20.