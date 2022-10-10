Jacksonville man found guilty in death of 5-year-old killed in gunfight over $180

The girl was in her car with three of her siblings in front of a convenience store when she was caught in the crossfire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report from the time of Hall's arrest in 2020.

Johnathan Hall, one of four charged in the Jacksonville murder of 5-year-old Kearria Addison, was found guilty of murder in the first degree Friday.

Kearria was killed in the crossfire during a gunfight outside of a gas station, where she was sitting a car with her siblings. Police said the fight began over an argument regarding $180.

Hall was also found guilty of three counts of attempted murder for the fight that led to Kearria's death. He will be sentenced in the case on November 8.