Jacksonville man found guilty in death of 5-year-old killed in gunfight over $180

Johnathan Hall, one of four charged in the Jacksonville murder of 5-year-old Kearria Addison, was found guilty of murder in the first degree Friday.
Kearria was killed in the crossfire during a gunfight outside of a gas station, where she was sitting a car with her siblings. Police said the fight began over an argument regarding $180.
Hall was also found guilty of three counts of attempted murder for the fight that led to Kearria's death. He will be sentenced in the case on November 8.
Offenders convicted of first-degree murder in Florida face punishments as severe as the death penalty or life in prison without parole.