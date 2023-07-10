Report: Jacksonville man fatally shot while helping friend move, suspect escapes in U-Haul

Henry Cotton has been arrested for murder in the second degree and grand theft auto. A report says after the shooting, he fled in a U-Haul with a woman's belongings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is accused of murder and grand theft auto after he fled from the scene of a fatal shooting in a U-Haul, which was filled with a woman's belongings.

Henry Lee Cotton, 31, was arrested for the murder of a man who was killed at a house in the 9400 block of 103rd street on June 30. The victim was alive when Jacksonville Fire & Rescue responded, but he died at the hospital.

A police report says Cotton and the victim were assisting a woman with moving her belongings. She said Cotton picked up the victim and brought him to her apartment. "Throughout the day, she did not observe the victim and suspect involved in a verbal altercation," the report says.

She was in her bedroom as the victim and Cotton carried a dresser downstairs to load into the U-Haul. The victim came back upstairs and spoke with her.

What happened next is redacted from the report. The crime occurred somewhere in this window.

The report says the woman fled to her car with another witness. Cotton followed them and tried to leave with them, but was unable to get into car.

This was when Cotton stole the U-Haul -- still full of her belongings -- and took off, according to police.

The U-Haul was recovered in Orlando.