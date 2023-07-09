Man shot by officer after allegedly charging, shooting officer with airsoft pistol

Police say the man advanced toward the unidentified officer and shot him with an airsoft pistol. The officer then returned gunfire, striking the man three times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is currently in critical condition Sunday and faces several charges after an officer-involved shooting occurred in the Oceanway area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to the 14000 block of Boney Road around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a call received from the man about a human trafficking complaint and a burglary in progress. Upon officers arrival, they determined that the man, identified as Timothy O'Donohue, 39, made the call and was having a "mental health episode" and that nothing was happening.

JSO says around 4:32 a.m. on Sunday, a homeowner in the same area called the sheriff's office and said that O'Donohue was trying to burn the house down. JSO's Chief of Investigations Alan Parker says the man was staying at the homeowner's residence as a guest. O'Donohue had lit a curtain inside the house on fire.

When an officer arrived on scene, Parker says O'Donohue was seen on the front porch of the home as the dispatch and homeowner said he was armed with a knife. The unidentified officer told O'Donohue to keep his distance and drop the knife, to which he failed to comply.

Parker further states that O'Donohue picked up an airsoft pistol that "looked real," as the tip of the pistol was painted black. Police say the man advanced toward the officer with both the knife and pistol and came around a side of a car. The homeowner shouted and informed the officer that the pistol was an airsoft pistol.

Parker says after "an undetermined amount of time" during the incident, the suspect fired the pistol and struck the officer. The officer then returned gunfire, striking O'Donohue three times in the leg to which he dropped the weapons.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital after first responders rendered aid to the man on the scene. O'Donohue is currently undergoing surgery, according to JSO's Facebook page.

O'Donohue will be charged with arson and aggravated battery. Parker stated that O'Donohue has had prior arrests for carjacking where he served 15 years in state prison, among other arrests in Volusia County, Orlando and Gainesville in which details are unknown.

JSO says the officer elected Marsy's Law so, they will not be releasing the officer's identity and that he will be placed on administrative leave. Furthermore, this was the sheriff's office eighth officer-involved shooting this year.