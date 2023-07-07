'Vile assault' on two Black women by Jacksonville man was racially motivated

The man admitted to pointing a shotgun at two Black women in separate incidents because of their race.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man admitted to racially motivated attacks on two Black women in separate incidents in September 2022. Frederick Eugene Pierallini III, 27, pleaded guilty to using force or the threat of force to intimidate the victims because of their race - a federal hate crime.

“The defendant in this case committed a vile assault on two women with a dangerous weapon because of their race,” U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement. “These actions were repugnant and endangered the women’s and the public’s safety.”

According to a police report, on Sept. 10, 2022, Pierallini went to the Daily’s Place on Chaffee Road South to buy a cheese stick and a Slim Jim. When his card was declined, he grew angry and began calling employees "n******". He then went outside and grabbed a shotgun from his truck, pointed it at one of the victims and cocked the weapon, yelling racial slurs the entire time.

Two days later, on Sept. 12, 2022, Pierallini began yelling racial slurs at a woman sitting in her walker on a University Boulevard sidewalk. He threatened to kill the woman and retrieved a shotgun from his truck, firing a single shot.

According to court records, when Pierallini fired the gun, the victim, a 61-year-old woman was "in fear for my life" and fell to the ground. "This caused her head to hit the pavement and bruising of her knees."

An officer who responded to the scene confirmed he observed her "right eye to be swollen and scars on her knees."

"I was extremely [in] fear for my life," she said in a witness affidavit.

The shooting incident sparked a manhunt for Pierallini that stretched over three days and caused consternation throughout the Lakewood neighborhood.

The full Department of Justice report is here:

WASHINGTON – A Florida man pleaded guilty yesterday to two federal hate crimes for attacking two Black women with a gun.

According to the plea agreement, using force or a threat of force, Frederick Eugene Pierallini III, 27, willfully intimidated the victims and interfered with their enjoyment of federally protected activities because of their race and color. Victim 1 was enjoying her private employment, and Victim 2 was enjoying a facility provided by the state of Florida.

Specifically, on Sept. 10, 2022, Pierallini went to Daily’s Place, a convenience store, located at 620 Chaffee Road South in Jacksonville, Florida. Victim 1 was working there as a clerk at the register. Pierallini attempted to buy snacks at the register, but his card was declined. He then attempted to walk out of the store with unpaid merchandise. Pierallini ultimately returned, scolding Victim 1 for not knowing how to do her job and directing racial slurs at her. Pierallini left the store, retrieved a shotgun from his car, pointed it at Victim 1 and cocked it by pulling the slide back to open the chamber and load a bullet into it. Victim 1 ran away in fear. Pierallini used racial slurs throughout the encounter.

Two days later, on Sept. 12, 2022, Pierallini approached Victim 2 as she was sitting in her walker on the public sidewalk near 1571 University Boulevard West. He directed racial slurs at her and told her that she could not sit where she was. Pierallini also threatened to kill Victim 2. He then left, returned with a shotgun and fired a single shot.

“The defendant is being held accountable for targeting two Black women with a gun on two separate days because of their race and because they were engaging in federally protected activities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racially motivated threats and acts of violence have no place in our society today. The Justice Department stands ready to investigate and prosecute individuals who target Black people with threats and acts of violence.”

“The defendant in this case committed a vile assault on two women with a dangerous weapon because of their race,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “These actions were repugnant and endangered the women’s and the public’s safety. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to counter crimes like these with the full force of the law.”

“Investigating these acts and seeking justice remains a top priority for the FBI and our partners because hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim – they are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community,” said Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks of the FBI Jacksonville Field Office. “There is no place for hate and racism, and no one should ever fear they could be targeted in an act of violence based on how they look, where they’re from or any part of their identity. The team at FBI Jacksonville is proud to work alongside our partners at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to protect all members of this community.”

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. For each count, Pierallini faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of mandatory supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke, U.S. Attorney Handberg and Special Agent in Charge Onks made the announcement.

The FBI Jacksonville Field Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.