Deputies: Putnam County man facing charges for sexual abuse, tattooing initials on teen victim

William Shannon Lee Merrill was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $150,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Example video title will go here for this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An Interlachen man has been arrested after he reportedly was involved in a relationship with a minor that involved abuse and sex trafficking.

William Shannon Lee Merrill, 29, of Interlachen was arrested on multiple changes including assault, battery and sexual acts committed on a minor.

Putnam County deputies say a teenage victim described a relationship with Merrill over two years that became increasingly violent and abusive.

The victim told police that she had become involved in not only sexual assault, but also sex trafficking over social media.

The victim told detectives Merrill tattooed his initials and other symbols on her body. He also reportedly sold pictures of her on social media and videos of them having sex.

The victim said she finally left Merrill in September 2021 after he choked her multiple times and pointed a gun at her.

“This is a depraved individual who preys on children and their insecurities,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

He continued, “What this child endured is reprehensible, and her situation was becoming much more violent with a predator who did not care for her well-being as demonstrated by his actions. If she had not gotten away when she did, the outcome could have been much different. I also can’t stress enough how important it is for parents and guardians to monitor your child’s social media and know who is contacting them.”

Deputies say Merrill has a prior arrest for interference in custody of a minor in a separate case involving a different child.

The state attorney’s office pursued an arrest warrant in June, and Merrill was apprehended Wednesday afternoon.

Merrill was charged with lewd, lascivious behavior on a victim 12 to 16 years old, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, cruelty toward a child, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery and three counts of tattoo minor without guardian or parental consent.

He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $150,000 bond.