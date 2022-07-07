Putnam County Sheriff's Office to utilize body worn cameras

Members of PCSO are currently testing body cameras that will likely eventually be part of the uniform for every deputy.

PALATKA, Fla. — It's a form of technology that will bring the Putnam County Sheriff's Office the latest methods of law enforcement.

Right now, members of the department are testing body worn cameras to add to their uniform.

The look of a fully uniformed deputy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office includes a gun, a badge, a radio and now a body camera.

Col. Joseph Wells with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office says that the department is currently testing the Axon Body Camera System. If this trial goes well, it will be phased in as part of the regular gear for the deputies; and it's placed in the center of the deputy's chest.

"We've taken good care to make sure it's in a position where if they have to bring their arm in front of them that they won't block it," says Wells.

Deputy Colt Wade is currently testing the body camera and says the benefits go beyond comfort.

"From my experience I do enjoy it," says Wade, "it's very easy to look back from small details in stressful situations that you might not recall playing back in your mind."

"It provides a level of transparency for the community," says Wells, "it's also going to provide the community with a first-hand view of the amazing and heroic work that our deputies do every day."

Deputies can also upload the footage from their camera right into the laptops in their patrol cars. As far as the view of the footage from the body cameras, effectively everything the deputy sees will be recorded.

"It is a huge advance," says Wells, "it's one that in the early parts of my career was unfathomable, it was unheard of."