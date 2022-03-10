Neighborhood dispute over piece of land leads to death of Putnam County man

Deputies say following the initial argument, he walked home and called law enforcement. However, before deputies could respond, he armed himself with a firearm.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of his neighbor in Interlachen Wednesday, according to The Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Wojcik, 62, has been charged with second-degree felony manslaughter.

Deputies say Wojcik and the victim, Willie Vining, 61, live in the area where the shooting took place.

PCSO says the two men argued earlier in the day regarding a piece of property that neither owns on Poplar Drive.

Deputies say following the initial argument, Wojcik walked home and called law enforcement, but before deputies could respond, he armed himself with a firearm.

Around 1:22 p.m., Wojcik walked back to the property on Poplar Drive and deputies say the two men began another verbal disagreement.

Wojcik shot Vining prior to deputies arriving at the scene, says PCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving techniques until paramedics could arrive. However, deputies say Vining later died from his injuries.