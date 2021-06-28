Putnam County man accused of kidnapping woman, threatening to set her on fire

Hector Raul Rosas, 35, is charged with arson, kidnapping, battery and probation violation. He is being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested an Interlachen man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to her home.

On June 10, deputies responded to an arson and battery call at a home on Marion Avenue in Interlachen, according to the PCSO.

During her interview with deputies, the victim said 35-year-old Hector Raul Rosas hit her in the face and forced her into a car with him, the sheriff's office said. During that time, he continued to hit her inside the car.

The woman said she lied to Rosas to get him to return to her home.

Rosas grabbed a soda bottle filled with gasoline and threatened to set the victim on fire, according to the sheriff's office. Then he sprayed a sofa in the carport with the gas and lit the sofa on fire before fleeing.

Firefighters from the Lake Estates Fire Department extinguished the fire with damage to the sofa and side porch area, the PCSO said.