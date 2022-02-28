Putnam County 4-year-old killed by pickup truck backing out of driveway

The truck, driven by a 45-year-old Interlachen man, was backing out of the driveway as the child was standing just outside the vehicle.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A 4-year-old Interlachen girl was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report says it happened at Walker Drive and Hugh Street in Interlachen at 12:48 p.m. The truck, driven by a 45-year-old Interlachen man, was backing out of the driveway as the child was standing just outside the vehicle.

The truck hit the child, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.