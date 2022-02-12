Putnam County deputy arrested for driving under the influence during car crash, police say

The officer was arrested in St. Johns County after he crashed his personal car, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in St. Johns County Sunday, police said.

He was arrested after he crashed his personal car, according to police.

The Florida Highway Patrol and St. John's County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

Gryka was hired in April 2021 and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.