Putnam County deputy arrested for driving under the influence during car crash, police say

Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in St. Johns County Sunday, police said.
He was arrested after he crashed his personal car, according to police.
The Florida Highway Patrol and St. John's County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.
Gryka was hired in April 2021 and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
"The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has zero tolerance when dealing with impaired drivers. During the holiday season we would like to remind everyone that plans to consume alcohol to have a plan for getting home and to have a designated driver," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.