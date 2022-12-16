Driver sentenced to 10 years in prison after killing woman in DUI crash

Anthony Veto received a ten year prison sentence on Friday morning for DUI manslaughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Veto received a ten year prison sentence on Friday morning for DUI manslaughter after a crash that killed a woman last year.

The 41-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter, among other charges, in August 2021.

When investigators arrived at the scene of the crash at Bowden Road and Eman Drive in Southwest Jacksonville, it appeared Veto's vehicle crossed the westbound lanes by driving against the flow of traffic before driving on the sidewalk. He then crashed into the victim and privacy fence, officials said.

The victim was killed in the crash. She was identified as a woman in her mid to late 50s.

Witnesses told police that Veto was staggering, had slurred speech and watery eyes. Witnesses of the crash stayed on scene with the victim and also worked together to help keep Veto on scene until authorities arrived.

During Veto's sentencing trial, it was revealed that he had the drug commonly called 'bath salts' in his system at the time of the deadly crash. Veto testified that he thought he was taking 'Molly', which is still an illegal drug regardless.