Pregnant woman shot outside Jacksonville music studio identified

Loren Guinn, 29, was leaving the music studio on Gibson Road around midnight Friday when she walked past a brown van she said the shooters were inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pregnant woman shot twice outside a Jacksonville music studio around midnight Friday was identified as 29-year-old Loren Guinn.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said around 12 a.m. officers responded to Shock Boy Productions on Gibson Road and found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police said the woman was shot once in the upper torso and once in the lower torso.

Guinn told First Coast News Saturday night she was leaving the studio and walked past the suspected vehicle she believes was carrying the people who shot her. Guinn said the vehicle was a brown van.

Police said two unidentified males wearing masks, exited the van and discharged firearms, striking Guinn. Police are still looking for the shooters. There is currently no description of the suspects nor a description on the make and model of the van.

Guinn condemned the shooting and said no conflict should be serious enough to use violence.

"Whatever transpired is not that serious," said Guinn.

"Gun violence right now is a big topic and especially to come after somebody that's pregnant, nothing should be that serious to want to take somebody else's life."

Guinn said her unborn baby is okay, but she has a long road to recovery.