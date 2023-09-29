Pregnant woman shot twice while leaving music studio on Gibson Road

JSO says around 12 a.m., officers arrived to Shock Boy Productions on Gibson Road and found the woman shot once in the upper torso and once in the lower torso.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pregnant woman was shot twice around midnight Friday while she was leaving a music studio in the Spring Park area on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 12 a.m., officers responded to Shock Boy Productions, located at 2820 Gibson Rd. and upon arrival, they found the unidentified woman in her late-20s suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police say she was shot once in the upper torso and once in the lower torso.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

JSO says their initial investigation reveals that the woman was leaving the music studio when a brown van pulled up and two unidentified males wearing masks, exited the van and discharged firearms, striking the woman.

There is currently no description of the suspects nor a description on the make and model of the van as police say the shooting is under an active investigation.

First Coast News found a red Lexus at the scene of the shooting Friday morning, with a large hole present on the back shattered window. Police did not provide any information on the Lexus or if it played any role in the incident.