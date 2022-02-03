x
Crime

Four women arrested after offering sexual acts at Baymeadows massage parlor, says JSO

The four women are charged with various counts of committing or engaging in prostitution.
Four arrests made in alleged prostitution sting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four women are behind bars after they offered to perform sexual acts on an undercover officer at a massage parlor, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A police report indicates that members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Vice Unit made the arrests after conducting a prostitution investigation at New Star Massage on the Southside.

Arrests made:

  • Ying Wang, 58, faces a charge of misrepresenting herself as a licensed masseuse and a charge of offering, committing or engaging in prostitution.
  •  Yue Li, 33, faces a charge of misrepresenting herself as a licensed masseuse and a charge of offering, committing or engaging in prostitution.
  • Yang Ting Fang, 58, was charged with offering, committing or engaging in prostitution (second violation)
  • Li Yang, 56, faces a charge of offering, committing or engaging in prostitution.

According to the arrest reports, on separate occasions, the women agreed to give the undercover officer an hour massage.

The suspects would lead the detective to a massage room and began performing a massage before allegedly offering a sexual favor, the report indicates.

The report says it was at that time that the detective signaled to other investigators, and the arrests were made.

Li Yang, 56
Yue Li, 33
Ying Wang, 58
Yang Fang, 58

