Police say they were receiving complaints from people who had noticed suspicious behaviors at Ocean Massage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner and one of the masseuses at an Atlantic Beach massage parlor have been arrested and charged with prostitution, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

Police say they had been receiving complaints from people who had noticed suspicious behaviors at Ocean Massage, located in the Shoppes of Northshore.

Police say the complaints prompted an investigation that led to two arrests.

First Coast News is working to learn more.