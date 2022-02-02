Masseuses charged with prostitution at Atlantic Beach massage parlor identified

Two officers entered the business and agreed to pay the suspects $160.00 for an hour-long massage by two women, known as a “4 hands” massage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The masseuses at an Atlantic Beach massage parlor charged with prostitution last week have been identified, according to documents obtained by First Coast News.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department charged Lanying Cai, 51, and Dong Hongqin, 59, with offering, committing or engaging in prostitution.

Police say they had been receiving complaints from people who had noticed suspicious behaviors at Ocean Massage, located in the Shoppes of Northshore.

On Jan. 27, officers conducted a prostitution investigation at the business.

Two officers entered the business and agreed to pay the suspects $160.00 for an hour-long massage by two women, known as a “4 hands” massage.

Police say Hongqin led the officer to a massage room and commenced to performing the massage on the officer.

While details of the encounter are largely redacted in the police report, officers were able to establish probable cause for arrest and a take-down signal was given.

Police say the two women were taken into custody without incident.