Police: 50-year-old shot dead in home in Phoenix neighborhood in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A heavy police presence is unfolding in the 1000 block of East 13th Street in Jacksonville's Phoenix neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 1:51 p.m. Saturday and a 50-year-old man was found deceased, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO does not currently know the relationship between the suspect and the victim, but they are interviewing several witnesses. Police also said there were multiple people of different ages inside the house at the time of the shooting.