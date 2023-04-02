Police: Man shot, killed while sitting in car outside Oasis Club Apartments in Jacksonville

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the suspect is still at large.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man between the ages of 40 and 45 was shot while sitting in his car outside of the Oasis Club Apartments in Jacksonville Saturday, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a call reporting gunfire and found the man.

Police say the shooter is still at large.

Witnesses described seeing a man jump out the passenger side of a red four-door sedan, walk up to the victims car, shoot him multiple times and flee.

Police do not know the make or model of the car at this time, but they say witnesses described the shooter as a Black male, approximately 5'10 and 170 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.