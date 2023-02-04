x
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting.
Credit: Atyia Collins
Police cars in neighborhood on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. 

The JSO homicide unit continues to investigate but believe the shooting happened after a dispute between the victim and another man. 

Police do have a man in custody to be interviewed. 

This is a developing story. First Coast News is working to learn more information and will update this story with new information.

