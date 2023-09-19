Police: Man grazed by bullet while driving on I-295 Tuesday morning

Police say the man heard a loud noise and thought he ran over something. It wasn't until he pulled over that he noticed he and his truck were struck by gunfire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 295 Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Jacksonville's Westside in reference to a shooting on I-295, a mile south of 103rd Street.

Officers located a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound. Police say the wound was minor, "possibly a grazing shot," according to the incident report. The man declined medical treatment.

He told officers he was driving south on I-295 when he heard a loud noise. The man said he thought he ran over something in the road, and pulled over because his truck became "disabled," the report says. That's when the man realized he'd been shot, and his truck also sustained damage from gunfire.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The man noted that there was light traffic on the highway at the time of the shooting. Police closed the roadway to look for evidence, but all lanes are back open at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.