One person hurt in shooting at Putnam County convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a convenience store left one person injured.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the Kangaroo Convenience Store at 519 N Summit Street in Crescent City in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person shot and performed lifesaving aid until crews from Putnam County Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

The victim's condition is currently unknown at this time.

PCSO says this investigation is active and could not release much information, but did say detectives are following several leads inside and outside Putnam County.