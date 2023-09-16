Jacksonville police searching for suspect involved in shooting in Marietta neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman driving a gray SUV involved in a shooting on Jackson Avenue that left a man hospitalized Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a woman responsible for a shooting on Jackson Avenue North that left one man hospitalized Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Avenue in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the side. The man was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say a woman in her late-20s shot at the victim "multiple times," hitting him in the side during a domestic dispute.

The woman is not in police custody and fled the scene in a gray SUV.

Detectives are in the area conducting interviews and obtaining surveillance video that could help the investigation.