Jacksonville police searching for suspect involved in shooting in Marietta neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a woman responsible for a shooting on Jackson Avenue North that left one man hospitalized Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Avenue in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the side. The man was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Police say a woman in her late-20s shot at the victim "multiple times," hitting him in the side during a domestic dispute.
The woman is not in police custody and fled the scene in a gray SUV.
Detectives are in the area conducting interviews and obtaining surveillance video that could help the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.